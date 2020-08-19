Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETASINGHKIRTI Sushant Singh Rajput's family issues statement: Faith in India as a robust democracy reaffirmed

The family of Sushant Singh Rajput has released a statement saying the Wednesday morning ruling by the Supreme Court, to hand over probe in the death of the late actor, reaffirms their faith in India as a robust democracy. The statement from the family reads: "From Sushant's Family 3.30 PM, 19 August 2020.

"We, Sushant's family, thank our friends, well-wishers. Media and millions of fans worldwide for their love for Sushant and support for us. We are particularly thankful to Shri Nitish Kumar, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Bihar for setting the wheel of justice in motion.

"Now that the country's premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice. We believe that public trust in institutions is important, today's development has reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy."

"We love our country more than ever."

Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput's family issues statement

Ordering a CBI probe, the Supreme Court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to the investigating bureau.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy said the CBI will be competent to probe not only Patna FIR but any other FIR in connection with the case.

The apex court emphasised that Maharashtra government must comply and assist, adding that the CBI is free to register a fresh case, if required.

On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai. His family lodged an FIR charging his actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage