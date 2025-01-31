Friday, January 31, 2025
     
Squid Game 3 locks release date on Netflix, makers unveil its first look

The much-awaited season of popular Korean show, Squid Game, is all set to premiere soon. Netflix has officially announced its release date along with a new poster on social media. Check it out.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published : Jan 31, 2025 12:23 IST, Updated : Jan 31, 2025 12:23 IST
Squid Game 3
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Squid Game 3 release date unveiled

Streaming giant Netflix has finally officially announced the release date of its popular Korean show, Squid Game 3. After the worldwide success of its second season, the much-awaited third chapter is all set to return on June 27 this year. The announcement was made during Netflix's Next on Netflix presentation. The final season picks up after the dramatic ending of season two. According to Netflix, the story will follow Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) as he continues his mission to stop the deadly game.

Meanwhile, The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) prepares for his next move, and the remaining players face even deadlier consequences with each round. Netflix also released a chilling new poster for season three, with the tagline: "Prepare for the final game." The artwork hints at a more intense and brutal finale, featuring sinister silhouettes of Young-hee and her companion Cheol-su, characters first teased in season two's post-credit scene.

Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk returns as writer and director for the final season. When we were doing season one, I was saying there was never going to be another season," Hwang told The Hollywood Reporter during season two's launch.

"And so if the time comes, and it just so happens that l'm able to come up with a character or a different story, then maybe there might be a comeback. But I'm thinking more along the lines of a spinoff," he added.

Fans will have to wait until June 27, 2025, to see how the Squid Came story comes to an end.

(With ANI inputs)

