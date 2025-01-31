Saif Ali Khan attack case: Accused Shariful Islam's face matches with CCTV footage in face recognition report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Mumbai residence earlier this month

In the latest development in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, the face of the accused Shariful Islam has matched with the picture captured in the CCTV footage of the actor's residence. The face recognition report of Saif Ali Khan's attacker Shariful Islam has been prepared in Kalina Forensic Lab. According to sources, in the face recognition test, the picture of Shariful, who was captured in the CCTV room while coming down the stairs in Saif Ali Khan's building, was matched forensically with the picture taken after Shariful's arrest, in which both the pictures matched. The test has come positive.

Previous developments

Earlier, Saif's blood samples and clothes and the attacker's clothes were sent to the Forensic Lab (FSL), so that the blood stains seen on the attacker's clothes could be proved to be that of the actor. Recently, the accused was sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai's Bandra Metropolitan Court after police requested to extend his remand.

Apart from this, the police also conducted a search operation in the Nadia district of West Bengal and questioned a woman in the case. A two-member team of Mumbai Police reached West Bengal on last Sunday. A West Bengal Police source said, "Mumbai Police has questioned a woman from Chapra in Nadia district in the attack on the Saif Ali Khan case. Police can apply for transit remand to take her to Mumbai."

The SIM card used by the accused who attacked Saif Ali Khan was in the name of a woman from West Bengal, Khukumoi Jahangir Sheikh. The Mumbai Police team went to West Bengal and recorded the statement of that woman.

How it all started?

This all started earlier this month when Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by the attacker during a robbery attempt at his 12th floor residence in the Satguru Sharan building in upscale Bandra. Following the attack, the actor was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent surgeries.