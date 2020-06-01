Sonu Sood bid adieu to over 1000 migrants at Thane Railway station. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU_SOOD Sonu Sood believes that it is his "duty to help the migrants".

Sonu Sood has been all over the social media for helping migrants reach their home states amid the coronavirus lockdown. On Monday, the actor was spotted at 2 AM at the Thane Railway station, bidding adieu to over 1000 migrants who started their journey to UP and Bihar via multiple trains. According to media reports, Sonu arranged essentials for the travelling migrants, including meal kits and sanitisers, to assure a safe and comfortable journey.

Earlier, Sonu arranged multiple buses for people stranded in Mumbai to move them back to where they belong.

"I feel it is my duty to help the migrants, the heartbeats of our country. We have seen migrants walking on the highways with their families and kids. We just can't sit in the AC and tweet and show our concern till we don't go on the roads, till we don't become one of them. Otherwise they will not have the trust that there is someone standing there for them. So I have been coordinating for their travels, for permissions from different states," Sonu Sood told IANS.

He further claimed: "Now I get so many messages and hundreds of emails everyday saying that they want to travel and I have been coordinating non-stop from the morning till the evening. This has become my only job during this lockdown. It gives me so much satisfaction that I can't express in words."

He added: "When I see these migrants and all those who are suffering, I feel that we have lost the respect of being a human. I can't sleep properly in the night because the thoughts keep coming in my mind. The entire day I am reading emails, noting down their phone numbers, trying to call them. There are hundreds of them. I wish I could drive them personally to their villages day and night and reunite them with their families."

