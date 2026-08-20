Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Day 6 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi's film stays ahead as both films face a midweek dip

New Delhi:

Several films are currently running in theatres, among them Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, which clashed at the box office on August 14, 2026. As both films entered their first week, they saw a dip in collections on Day 6. However, Awarapan 2 continued its lead at the Indian box office.

Despite competition from Batwara 1947, Emraan Hashmi's film has attracted audiences in its first week, surpassing the Rs 100 crore mark within five days. Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 opened to a slower start but witnessed a noticeable growth in its earnings over the Independence Day weekend. Read on to know how much these films earned on Day 6, August 19, 2026.

Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 6

On Day 6, Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 witnessed a 30.8% drop from yesterday's net collection of Rs 9.75 crore. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 6.75 crore across 11,071 shows, with an overall Hindi occupancy of 16.72%. With this, the film's total collection in India stands at Rs 107.50 crore.

In terms of its worldwide box office numbers, Awarapan 2 has grossed Rs 153.59 crore so far. Notably, the film recently matched the pace of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi by earning Rs 100 crore in just five days of its release in India.

How much did Batwara 1947 earn on Day 6?

Sunny Deol’s period drama Batwara 1947, which was already struggling at the box office, witnessed another dip in earnings on Day 6. As per Sacnilk, Batwara 1947 earned Rs 1.40 crore across 6,475 shows on its first Wednesday, taking its total collection to Rs 32.15 crore.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi and Karan Deol in key roles. Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, the film is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

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Awarapan 2 crosses Rs 100 crore in India within five days, matching Kabir Singh and Sooryavanshi's feat