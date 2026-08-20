Aditya Dhar has a hilarious reaction to wife Yami Gautam's 'Bhabhi Daayan' look from Nayyi Navelli

New Delhi:

On Tuesday, the motion poster of Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli was released. The fantasy family entertainer is set to release in cinemas during Dussehra. As fans shared their reactions to Yami's next after Haq, her husband, Aditya Dhar, who recently delivered two back-to-back Dhurandhar films, has reacted to the motion poster.

What did Aditya Dhar say about Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli?

The motion poster of Nayyi Navelli presents Yami as a newlywed bride, but there is something unusual about her. Along with the innocence of a bride, the poster also hints at a darker side, suggesting that her character could be a daayan. The unusual combination has already sparked curiosity about the film.

Yami's husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar also shared the motion poster on social media. He added a playful message while teasing his wife about her mysterious avatar. Sharing the poster, Aditya wrote, “So this is what I married into!! @yamigautam." Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYA DHAR)Aditya Dhar reacts to Yami Gautam's look from Nayyi Navelli

How much did Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar films earn?

Aditya Dhar's two-part Dhurandhar franchise has reportedly earned over Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 3,280 crore worldwide. The two films, released under Jio Studios and B62 Studios, achieved the massive figure against a combined production budget of around Rs 250 crore to Rs 255 crore.

The franchise includes Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Both films have emerged as major global successes, bringing in several times their combined production cost.

Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh as Hamza, with Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi also playing key roles. Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar backed Dhurandhar 2 under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

The first film arrived in theatres in December last year, followed by Dhurandhar: The Revenge in March this year. Both films are now available to stream on Netflix and JioHotstar.

All about Nayyi Navelli

Nayyi Navelli is being presented as a fantasy family entertainer that combines humour, family chaos and unexpected twists. The film is directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma.

Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma have produced the film under Colour Yellow Productions, in association with Amazon MGM Studios. The music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas nationwide on October 16, 2026, during the Dussehra festive period.

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