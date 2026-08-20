Preity Zinta stars in Kunal Kemmu-written Vibe; film to release next month | See first poster

New Delhi:

After Madgaon Express, Kunal Kemmu is back with another dark comedy, titled Vibe. The film stars him alongside Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava of Laapataa Ladies fame and debutant Vanshika Dhir. The first poster of the upcoming theatrical film, along with the release date, has been unveiled by the makers. The teaser is scheduled for release on August 21.

Vibe poster out

Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled a new teaser poster for Vibe, leaving fans with plenty of questions. The upcoming action-comedy is written and directed by Kunal Kemmu and promises a mix of chaos, friendship, and high-stakes adventure.

The new poster brings together an unlikely group of four. Preity G Zinta takes centre stage in a striking boss-lady avatar. Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava and debutant Vanshika Dhir look visibly worried. Their expressions suggest that things have gone seriously wrong. The teaser poster offers only a few clues about what is coming. With four very different personalities at the centre of the story, the film appears to be heading into an unpredictable and chaotic ride. Take a look:

What is Vibe about?

The film follows two close friends whose simple lives take an unexpected turn. What starts as an ordinary existence soon becomes a fast-paced adventure. Their friendship and survival instincts are put to the test as they find themselves caught in a situation far beyond what they expected.

Kunal Kemmu's Vibe cast and release date

Kunal Kemmu has written and directed Vibe. He has also produced the film with Chirag Nihalani under Drongo Films. The film stars Kunal alongside Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and debutant Vanshika Dhir.

An Amazon MGM Studios film, Vibe will hit theatres on September 18.

What's on the work front for Preity Zinta?

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta returned to the big screen with Batwara 1947, 8 years after Bhaiaji Superhit. Her performance was widely received by fans. The film clashed with Awarapan 2 at the box office and is yet to complete a week in theatres.

Also read:

Kunal Kemmu's father Ravi Khemu named in producer's cheating complaint; court issues notice to police