Manoj Bajpayee to play Mahatma Gandhi; Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra team up for untold story

New Delhi:

Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra are coming together for a new film based on a lesser-known chapter from India's independence history. The film will star Manoj Bajpayee as Mahatma Gandhi, marking the actor's first time playing the iconic leader.

Manoj Bajpayee to play Mahatma Gandhi

Manoj Bajpayee will take on the role of Mahatma Gandhi for the first time in his career. Known for his intense and layered performances, the actor will portray Gandhi in a story that focuses on a lesser-known period of his life.

The film is set around 21 days during the time of India's independence. It explores Gandhi's decision to walk away at a crucial moment when Delhi was emerging as the centre of power. Saurabh Shukla will also be part of the cast, adding another experienced performer to the historical drama.

Sudhir Mishra explores an untold chapter of history

The film will focus on the events beneath the surface of a well-known period in Indian history. Sudhir Mishra explained that the story looks at Gandhi's personal journey during those 21 days.

“This new film focuses on an important yet lesser-known chapter of history - the 21 days in the life of Mahatma Gandhi during India’s independence. At a time when the nation was stepping into freedom, and Delhi was becoming the center of power, Gandhi made an unexpected choice: he chose to walk away. But by walking away, he did not retreat. He reinvented himself. While history books record the surface events of that era, this story explores what lay beneath that famous choice and will depict the personal journey of a leader redefining his path," he said.

Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra collaborate

The project brings together two filmmakers known for backing stories with strong social and political themes. Anubhav Sinha has produced and directed films such as Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad. He will back Mishra's next directorial venture through Benaras Mediaworks.

For Mishra, the film comes at an important point in his career as he approaches 40 years in Hindi cinema. His filmography includes Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Dharavi and Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin. He has also won three National Film Awards for his work. The film is produced by Anubhav Sinha and Narendra Hirawat under A Benaras Mediaworks production and presented by NH Studioz.

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