Guru Randhawa drops new song 'Marzi' weeks after his track 'Fine Shyt' sparks controversy online

New Delhi:

Guru Randhawa has been in the news lately after his song, Fine Shyt, sparked reactions among social media users, with many calling out its title, lyrics and portrayal of women in the music video. Weeks after its release, the Punjabi singer has now released another song titled Marzi.

The Punjabi track Marzi has been sung by Guru Randhawa, with lyrics penned by Gurjit Gill. The singer shared the song's official video on his social media platforms on Wednesday, August 19. The newly released track has already been garnering attention from audiences.

Guru Randhawa releases new song Marzi

Sharing the official music video on Instagram, Guru Randhawa wrote the caption in Punjabi, which loosely translates to English as, "Who are they to give us advice? We'll do whatever we want; it's our choice! Marzi out now." Take a look below:

Internet reacts to Guru Randhawa's song Marzi

Within hours of its release, the music video has already garnered over 3.5 million views on YouTube. Social media users have also been reacting to the song, with many praising it. One user commented, "I have been listening to this song continuously for one hour. Another masterpiece." Another added, "Now this is the kind of song we expect from Guru Randhawa."

All about Guru Randhawa's Fine Shyt controversy

For the unversed, Guru Randhawa's 'Fine Shyt' sparked attention online after viewers criticised the song and its music video. Released on August 6, the track was described as "cringe" by some users, who also objected to what they felt was an inappropriate portrayal of female corporate workers.

However, responding to the criticism, Guru Randhawa addressed the backlash on Instagram. He wrote, "Guilty as charged of making songs that repeat in your head forever. Low-key loving the edits though. No bad vibes! It’s just a silly little slang... calm down calm down calm down fam (sic)."

The soundtrack Fine Shyt features vocals by Guru Randhawa and Yashvi Desai, while its lyrics have been penned by Guru Randhawa and Gurjit Gill. The music video stars Ruhee Dosani, Divinity Bisht, Arshia Sinha, Raema Grover, Darlene Laura and Mehar Kaur alongside Randhawa.

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'Just a silly little slang': Guru Randhawa reacts to criticisms on his latest song, asks fans to 'calm down'