Sonakshi Sinha gets 'emotional' as Zaheer Iqbal's close friend lovingly puts garland on her | WATCH

Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal finally tied the knot of forever on June 23. The couple who had been dating for seven long years completed the formalities of civil marriage and are now officially husband and wife. In one video, Sonakshi Sinha became emotional as Zaheer's Iqbal's close friend Jannat Vasi Lokhandwala put a garland on her.

Along with the video, Jannat wrote, “My brother is married. Congratulations Paa and Sona. So happy for you.”

Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram profile to share pictures of her wedding. Along with the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi-Zaheer 23.06.2024".

The couple then later hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai in which celebs including Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Salman Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari and her beau Siddharth, Rekha, Richa Chadha and husband Ali Fazal, Honey Singh, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Anil Kapoor, Chunky Panday and filmmaker Aanand L Rai among others.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time. However, whenever the two have always maintained their stance of being best friends. They even showcased their love for each other often on social media. Co-incidentally, the couple began their career in Bollywood with Salman Khan films. The two first met at a party of Salman Khan. At first, there was friendship between the two and then they fell in love with each other. Although this couple has always kept their relationship very private, their public appearances and social media posts have been telling their love story.

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut with Salman Khan in Dabangg in 2010. The actress has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and Mission Mangal among others. Whereas Zaheer Iqbal’s first film was Notebook in 2019. They recently featured together in Double XL. Previously Sonakshi Sinha was seen in the series Dahaad. In the web series, she played the role of a fierce cop. Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in movies including Kakuda, Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness.

