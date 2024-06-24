Anil Kapoor on success of film 'Crew': 'One shouldn't be afraid to make women-led films...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor who recently made the audience go gaga with his roles in Animal, Fighter and Savi, is currently entertaining the audience as the host of Bigg Boss OTT season 3. According to a report in PTI, the veteran actor said, "One shouldn’t be afraid to make women-led films fearing its fate at the box office".

Anil Kapoor told PTI what the success of a women-led film like “Crew” means to him as a producer: “I’m so happy that ‘Crew’ was such a big success not only in the theatres but even on Netflix. It did fantastic numbers. “This is why it is important to continue working so that we can do these things (‘Crew’), which other people are afraid to do. If we have the opportunity to make these films, some will work, some won’t but at least we should try to make these films,” he added.

“Rhea has made films with girls and presented them like leading men. More than 95 per cent of the work that she has done has been successful. She is understated, she doesn’t do publicity. Certain people are creative and do a lot of innovative things but keep quiet about it. Rhea is one of those people,” he said.

According to Kapoor, all his children – Rhea and actors Sonam and Harshvardhan – have carved a niche for themselves in the Hindi film industry with their unconventional choices. “Rhea is doing something out-of-the-box. Even Harsh does different kinds of films, he chooses films that he wants to do at his own pace and works with directors that he wants to work with. He is doing what he believes in.

The unversed, “Crew”, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, amassed over Rs 150 crore at the box office worldwide. After its theatrical release in March, the heist comedy started streaming on Netflix last month. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the Hindi film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. It was produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor currently serves as the host of the reality series “Bigg Boss OTT 3”, which premiered on JioCinema Premium on June 21. He has stepped in for his longtime friend and superstar Salman Khan. Kapoor may not have followed all the seasons of “Bigg Boss”, but said he thoroughly enjoyed watching some of the celebrity contestants like the late TV star Siddharth Shukla and comedian Munawar Faruqui.

The latest edition of “Bigg Boss OTT” features actors Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul Khan, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Sultana, Paulomi Das, rapper Naved Shaikh (Naezy), veteran journalist Deepak Chaurasia, renowned astrologer Munisha Khatwani, boxer Neeraj Goyat, 'vada pav girl' Chandrika Dixit, influencers Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Payal Malik, and Shivani Kumari. Recently, the actor also started training for his upcoming film “Subedaar”, billed as an adrenaline-fuelled action drama. It will be directed by Suresh Triveni of “Tumhari Sulu” fame.

