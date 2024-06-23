Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding pictures are out, couple registers their marriage | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : SONAKSHI SINHA'S INSTAGRAM Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal wedding pictures are out!

Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now officially married. The couple, who have been dating for the last seven years, got married under the Special Marriage Act at Sonakshi's house in Mumbai. The couple completed the formalities of civil marriage and are now officially husband and wife. The couple is soon going to throw a reception party at Shilpa Shetty's restaurant.

Sonakshi Sinha shares wedding photos

The actor took to her Instagram profile to share pictures of her wedding. "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi-Zaheer 23.06.2024," read her caption.

Special gifts and sweets have been arranged for the guests and paparazzi arriving at the wedding of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, glimpses of which are also going viral on social media.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's love story

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time. However, whenever the two have always maintained their stance of being best friends. They even showcased their love for each other often on social media. Co-incidentally, the couple began their career in Bollywood with Salman Khan films. The two first met at a party of Salman Khan. At first, there was friendship between the two and then they fell in love with each other. Although this couple has always kept their relationship very private, their public appearances and social media posts have been telling their love story.

