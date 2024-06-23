Kalki 2898 AD: Telangana increases ticket prices for Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer, fans express dismay

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Kalki 2898 AD is releasing on June 27th

The sky-fi film 'Kalki 2898 AD' is just a few days away from release. This movie starring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas will show a lot of action. Fans are very excited about the theatrical release of this movie. Meanwhile, an update has come out regarding the film's ticket price and first show. If we look at the figures of Book My Show, more than thousand of people have shown interest in watching this movie. This film, which is being released in five languages, has a tremendous craze among the people.

However, information has come out about its ticket price has also upset several. Fans may have to pay more money to watch director Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The Telangana government has increased the ticket price of 'Kalki 2898 AD' for the first 8 days of its release. That is, the people of this state will have to pay more money to watch the film.

This is how the price has increased

The ticket price has increased by Rs 70 in regular theatres and by Rs 100 in multiplexes. At the same time, if we talk about the first show of the film, it will start at 5:30 in the morning. Along with this, some extra shows of the film will also be shown. Some users have expressed displeasure over the increasing price of the film in the state of Telangana. A comment read, 'The Telugu industry is already going through a bad phase regarding OTT releases. The ticket price of a film like Kalki should not be increased. If this continues, then who will come to the cinema.'

Kalki craze in North America

Kalki 2898 AD's total pre-sales in North America have crossed Rs 21 crore. Prabhas is going to be a tremendous game in the coming days.' The rapid sale of tickets in North America makes it clear that the audience is very excited to watch this science fiction film.

Star cast of 'Kalki 2898 AD'

The lead star cast of this sky-fi action film will include Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan. 'Kalki 2898 AD' is a film to be released on a pan-India level. The movie will be released on June 27 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha spotted hours before her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal, video goes viral | WATCH