Sonakshi Sinha spotted hours before her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal, video goes viral | WATCH

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, who has been in the news for the past week is finally going to get married today, on Sunday. Shatrughan Sinha's daughter Sonakshi is going to become Mrs from Miss in a short while. It is being said that Sonakshi and Zaheer will get married in Mumbai's restaurant Bastian in the presence of family members. However, a glimpse of the bride-to-be before the wedding went viral in the media, seeing which social media users seemed surprised.

Sonakshi Sinha's look before the wedding garners attention

Sonakshi Sinha is very happy about her marriage today. In such a situation, a glimpse of her before the wedding is going viral. A short while ago, the actress was seen going to her house in the Ramayan building. During this, she was wearing blue jeans and a white top. The happiness of marriage was clearly visible on the face of the actress.

Fans are congratulating the actor as well on her big day. One user wrote, "I am very happy for you Sonakshi." Another user wrote, "Finally everything is fine." The third user wrote, "Many congratulations to you." Apart from this, other people have also congratulated the actress.

Sonakshi and Zaheer will have a court marriage

According to media reports, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are going to have a court marriage. After the court marriage, the grand reception of the marriage of both will be hosted today i.e. on June 23 at Bastian in Mumbai, which will start by 8 pm. Earlier, photos of the actress's mehndi ceremony had surfaced, which took place on June 21 in Ramayan.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's love story

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time. However, whenever the two have always maintained their stance of being best friends. They even showcased their love for each other often on social media. Co-incidentally, the couple began their career in Bollywood with Salman Khan films. The two first met at a party of Salman Khan. At first, there was friendship between the two and then they fell in love with each other. Although this couple has always kept their relationship very private, their public appearances and social media posts have been telling their love story.

