Jackky Bhagnani to sell Pooja Entertainment's 7-floor office to pay off loan, BMCM's failure lead to crisis?

Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani is facing financial troubles these days. Recently, his production company Pooja Entertainment has been accused of not paying the crew members. Now another big news is coming out in this matter. According to media reports, the Mumbai office of Pooja Entertainment has been sold amid financial challenges. It is being said that after selling the 7-floor office, the loan of Rs 250 crore will be repaid. Let us tell you that Pooja Entertainment is run by Jackky Bhagnani and his father Vasu Bhagnani. It is being said that now the work of this office will be done in a two-room flat in Juhu.

Seven-storey office sold to builder

If reports are to be believed, Jackky's father has sold this seven-storey office to a builder. However, no information has been received about how much money this deal was made for and with which builder. There is also a discussion that the office will be demolished and work will be done on the residential project.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' gave a big blow

The last few films made under the banner of Pooja Entertainment had performed poorly at the box office. The last film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' proved to be a flop, after which the number of employees was reduced in the month of April. The company suffered a huge loss due to the film, as its budget was Rs 350 crore and according to reports, the film earned Rs 59.17 crore. Films 'Bell Bottom', 'Mission Raniganj' and 'Ganpath' made under the banner of the same company also flopped at the box office.

Are actors demanding more money than they bring back to the table?

Where several big-budget Bollywood films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Maidaan failed at the world box office, several small-budget films like Laapataa Ladies and 12th Fail have been superhits. Moreover, the crisis also highlights another important fact that how much nowadays actors and his or her team demands and how much they bring back to the filmmakers are not in sync. Film Trade Analyst Sumit Kadel also highlighted the issue in his latest tweet. "The film industry is facing a crisis. Movies that should cost 60-70 cr are being made for 120-150 cr due to exorbitant star fees, director fees, and overhead costs. Meanwhile, regional industries are producing films of equal or better quality for a fraction of the cost (20-40 cr). If this trend continues, many production houses and distributors will be forced to shut down. It's time for a major correction in the Hindi Film industry to ensure sustainability and profitability," read his caption.

