Sonakshi Sinha's goofy moment with paps before her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal goes viral | WATCH

Sonakshi Sinha who is currently basking in the success of the portrayal of Faridan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut series Heeramandi, is all set to tie the knot soon. The actress will be getting married to her longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal. Sonakshi Sinha's having a fun moment with the paparazzi before her wedding is now going viral on social media.

In the viral clip, Sonakshi Sinha gives a quirky pose before she enters the house. Fans were happy seeing her having the moment and took to the comment section to shower her with blessings and love. One user wrote, "Yes this feeling is amazing before marriage waala time ..every one Pampers you...awesome feeling". Another user wrote, "Sona kitna kush hain". "Dil vale dulhaniya le Jayenge", wrote the third user.

Apart from close friends and family, the cast of Heermandi has also been invited to her wedding. Wedding invitations have been designed like a magazine cover on which it is written- 'The rumours are true". Meanwhile, Sonakshi's future father-in-law Iqbal Ratansi has told how the couple will get married. According to Pinkvilla's report, Iqbal Ratansi has said that Sonakshi and Zaheer will neither get married according to Hindu customs, nor Muslim customs. The couple will have a civil marriage aka court marriage.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time. However, whenever the two have always maintained their stance of being best friends. They even showcased their love for each other often on social media. Co-incidentally, the couple began their career in Bollywood with Salman Khan films. The two first met at a party of Salman Khan. At first, there was friendship between the two and then they fell in love with each other. Although this couple has always kept their relationship very private, their public appearances and social media posts have been telling their love story.

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut with Salman Khan in Dabangg in 2010. The actress has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and Mission Mangal among others. Whereas Zaheer Iqbal’s first film was Notebook in 2019. They recently featured together in Double XL. Previously Sonakshi Sinha was seen in the series Dahaad. In the web series, she played the role of a fierce cop. Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in movies including Kakuda, Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness.

