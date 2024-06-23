Junaid Khan on his film 'Maharaj': 'A film that has been made with lot of love and respect...'

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Junaid Khan in Maharaj

Junaid Khan is being showered with love and appreciation for his brilliant performance in his debut film Maharaj. The film had to face a lot of obstacles before its release. The makers of Maharaj have to deal with a legal battle in the Gujarat High Court to release their film. Now, the debut actor has spoken at length about his film and the experience.

According to a report in PTI, he said, "I cannot explain in words what I’m feeling right now. ‘Maharaj’ has been a long and wild journey for me, but all’s well that ends well I guess. is a film that was made with a "lot of love and respect and passion. I’m glad that the film and my performance are striking a chord with the audience at large. I know I have miles to go and lots to improve upon. I just hope I get a cast and crew as supportive in all my future work."

In a statement posted on its official social media handles on Friday, YRF said the movie is a tribute to Karsandas Mulji, one of the greatest social reformers of India. "We are grateful to our judiciary for allowing the release of Maharaj, a film that celebrates one of the most important social reformers of our country, Karsandas Mulji," the production banner said. "Karsandas, a hero and a devout Vaishnav, stood for righteousness, protected women and safeguarded his community and faith. Maharaj is a tribute to his indomitable fighting spirit and his courage to be on the right side of history,” it added.

The Gujarat High Court on Friday observed that "Maharaj" did not target the Vaishnav Pushtimarg sect as alleged by its members, who had filed a petition against the release of the film, claiming that it hurts religious sentiments. The film has nothing objectionable or derogatory, the court said after watching it, and allowed its release on streaming platform Netflix. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey in pivotal roles, with Sharvari in a special appearance.

"Yash Raj Films has a 50-year-old legacy of championing India, its stories, its people, culture and heritage. We have never produced a film that has tarnished the reputation of our country or our countrymen. Hope you watch 'Maharaj' and join us in saluting Karsandas," the production banner said.

The studio is known for producing renowned films such as "Veer Zaara", "Fighter", "Pathaan", "Ek Tha Tiger", "Chak De! India", "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", "Silsila", and "Kabhi Kabhie", and said it has never made a movie that would "tarnish" the country's reputation.

Also Read: 'Classic Yo Yo...', Netizens in love with Honey Singh's salt and pepper look from upcoming album Glory

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu come on board with Rajkumar Hirani's untitled patriotic film: Report