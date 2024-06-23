Anupam Kher pens a heartfelt note to Mumbai Police for their timely action in catching thieves

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Anupam Kher

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher was in the headlines for a theft incident which happened in his office. He gave the information by sharing a video on his Instagram handle a few days ago. After the Mumbai Police who timely nabbed the thieves, the actor expressed his heartfelt gratitude and penned a heartfelt note for them.

In his Instagram post, Anupam Kher wrote, "My heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the #MumbaiPolice for catching both the thieves who ransacked my office, stole my safe and the negative of #MainGandhiKoNaiMara. The fact that it was done within 48 hours speaks of their amazing EFFICIENCY! Thank you to the wonderful people of #MumbaiPolice for their promptness! Jai Ho!".

For the uninitiated, a few days back Anupam Kher took to social media to inform his fans that from his office in Mumbai, money and some film negatives were stolen. Along with this, Anupam has also shared the details of the whole case. While sharing the video, he shared information related to this case in the caption and told how the theft was done and what had gone missing. Along with this, he also told what had been saved from the hands of the thieves.

A case of theft was registered at Anupam Kher's office in Amboli police station in Mumbai. The police registered a case under sections 454,457,380. Mumbai Police has arrested two men named, Majid Shaikh and Mohammad Daler Bahreem Khan. The two accused were arrested from the Jogeshwari region in Mumbai. Both the arrested accused are serial thieves. Both of them used to roam around different areas of Mumbai in auto and commit theft incidents.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in the film 'Kaagaj 2', released on March 1. Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Neena Gupta and late actor Satish Kaushik are in lead roles in this film. On the occasion of his 69th birthday, Anupam Kher revealed this secret and surprised his fans with his new project titled Tanvi The Great.

For the unversed, Anupam Kher directed a film named 'Om Jai Jagdish'. This film was the story of three brothers, whose characters were played by Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan. Mahima Chaudhary, Urmila Matondar and Tara Sharma played their love interests. He will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency'. It is based on Indian Emergency and will star Kangana Ranaut as the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

Also Read: Junaid Khan on his film 'Maharaj': 'A film that has been made with lot of love and respect...'

Also Read: 'Classic Yo Yo...', Netizens in love with Honey Singh's salt and pepper look from upcoming album Glory