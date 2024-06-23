'Classic Yo Yo...', Netizens in love with Honey Singh's salt and pepper look from upcoming album Glory

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Honey Singh

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's music has unleashed a massive wave in the industry and worldwide. From Love Dose to Desi Kalakaar, Honey Singh has come a long in music and fans never fail to show their love for their favourite. Recently, he shared a picture from his upcoming album Glory which is now going viral on social media.

The music composer, rapper and singer is all geared up for his upcoming album and he shared a salt-and-pepper look which has impressed the fans. Along with the picture, he wrote in the caption, "A clip from first song of GLORY song name “Millionaire”this gonna be very classic !! Hope u like my salt n pepper look !! M old n m proud of it ! Eh waal dhup ch safed ni hoye kaka UR DADDY IS COMING!! Har har mahadev #glory #millionaire @itsrdm @dopeboyleo @itejisandhu".

Fans who are in awe of his new look flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Pahji getting younger". Another user wrote, "Bas thode dino mai ek poster mai mei bhi hounga". "The richest rapper in India", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Honey Singh's previous song was Desi Kalaakar's follow-up song Kalaastar featuring Sonakshi Sinha. For this song, they reunited after a nine-year break. His other song Second Dose also named Vigdiyan Heeryan. In the song, Urvashi Rautela is featured in the music video. Honey Singh and Urvashi Rautela collaborated for the second time. The duo first worked together on a popular song titled Love Dose, which was released in 2014. Honey Singh has lent his voice to several Bollywood songs including Lungi Dance, Party All Knight, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Chhote Chhote Peg, Saiyaan Ji, Sunny Sunny and Brown Rang among others.

