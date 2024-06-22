GOAT's new song 'Chinna Chinna Kangal' is out, Thalapathy Vijay's birthday special is here | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SONG SNAPSHOT Chinna Chinna Kangal song is out now

The Greatest Of All Time has been in the news since its inception. The second song 'Chinna Chinna Kangal' from South superstar Vijay's 'Greatest of All Time' aka 'GOAT' is out. Fans have got a special gift on the occasion of the actor's 50th birthday. This special track features the AI-generated voice of late playback singer Bhavatarini, which is also a tribute to her on the actor's birthday.

About the song

The song is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Vocals have been done by Thalapathy Vijay, Yuvan Shankar Raja and AI-generated voice of Bhavatharini. Kabilan Vairamuthu has given the lyrics and music has been given by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Watch the song here:

Vijay will be seen in a double role in GOAT

Vijay adopted a clean-shaven look during most of the shooting in India. In the film he played a double role, each character being of different age. The filmmakers attracted the attention of Vijay's fans by highlighting the look of his characters from the film. Soon after the release of the poster, speculations about 'The Greatest of All Time' being a remake of the Hollywood film 'Gemini Man' intensified. The film will release on September 5, 2024.

Venkat Prabhu's statement

The 2019 Hollywood blockbuster film stars Will Smith in the lead role and depicts the struggle of a retired assassin who is tormented by a younger, stronger and sharper clone of himself. However, director Venkat Prabhu quashed all the rumours by confirming that the film is not a remake. Refusing to discuss the details of Vijay's double avatar, Venkat earlier told reporters, 'It is an original script.' The production of 'The Greatest of All Time' is in its final stages. After the Russia schedule, the producers will focus on post-production of the film.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu come on board with Rajkumar Hirani's untitled patriotic film: Report