Shah Rukh Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu come on board with Rajkumar Hirani's untitled patriotic film: Report

After working with Nayanthara, Bollywood superstar Shah Ruch Khan is all set to work with another South actress. Reports are ripe that SRK has signed her next with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Moreover, reports also claim that after Dunki, Shah Rukh is once again reuniting with Rajkumar Hirani. The film is said to be an action-adventure -patriotic film and more details about this film are awaited.

If these reports are true then surely it is going to be a treat for the fans. Hirani, who is known for enhacing human emotions on screen has the potential of bring out the best in both the actors. Samnatha on the other hand, who's coming after a break has a golden opportunity to se the screen on fire.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film performed well at the box office and earned 500 cores on the world box office. This was Shah Rukh Khan's third film of 2023, he made his comeback after 4 long years. However, Shah Rukh may not have any release this year. The actor has also not announced his upcoming films. But reports suggest that he might have a cameo in KGF famed actor Yash's next film 'Toxic'. Moreover, he also has Pathaan famed Siddharth Anand's 'King' in his kitty. Reports claim that this film will also mark Suhana Khan's theatrical debut.

On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the 2023 film Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The Family Man 2 actor had taken a long break from acting last year after her myositis diagnosis. She will next be seen in Citadel India opposite Varun Dhawan. For the unversed, the series is being made by Family Man famed filmmakers Raj and DK.

