Jackky Bhagnani's crew member from Pooja Entertainment alleges non-payment of salary

Jackky Bhagnani is a well-known filmmaker and son of film producer Vasu Bhagnani. Both together run a production house named Pooja Entertainment. These days Pooja Entertainment is in the headlines for some reason. Recently some crew members have accused the production house of not paying them. The crew members have alleged that they were promised that their money would be given to them within 45 to 60 days after the completion of the project. But this money has not been given to them yet. The crew members warned people not to work with this production house in the future and took to Instagram to express her anger.

What did the woman say in her complaint?

A woman named Ruchita Kamble posted on Instagram and showed support for her team and expressed disappointment with the production house's behaviour. In the post shared by Ruchita, a woman named Vaishnavi Paralikar talked about the behaviour she and her team received.

The complainant did not get two months' salary

In the post, the woman blamed Pooja Entertainment and said that she worked with a well-known production house 2 years ago. Apart from her, there were 100 more crew members in this team. It has been 2 years since the project was completed and the crew members have not yet been paid their two months' salary. Vaishnavi further wrote, "The actors were paid after the project was over because they are actors."

Let us tell you that real estate businessman Vashu entered the film industry as a producer with Govinda's film 'Coolie No. 1'. Pooja Entertainment has produced some movies like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Faltu, Mission Raniganj and Humshakals.

