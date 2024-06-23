After donning Poonam Sinha's wedding attire, Sonakshi Sinha opts for red Banarasi saree for her reception

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI, INSTAGRAM Sonakshi Sinha opts for red Banarasi saree for her wedding reception

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha finally got married to her long-time boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The Heeramandi actor wore a red-coloured Banarasi silk saree for her wedding reception. At the same time, the groom opted for a white sherwani for the party night.

Sonakshi Sinha wore her mother's wedding saree on her big day

For the unversed, Sonakshi Sinha ditched all the big brands and designer wear and opted for her mother's wedding saree. On July 9, 1980, Poonam Sinha got married to veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha in a white ivory saree. And Sona picked the same for her big day. On the other hand, Zaheer also wore a white ivory kurta during the wedding ceremony. Later Sonakshi chose a bright red coloured silk saree for her reception.

Sonakshi Sinha shared the wedding pictures

It was Sonakshi Sinha who shared the wedding pictures first. The actor ended the long wait with a heartwarming post on Instagram. In the photos, Sonakshi can be seen holding her father's arm while Zaheer can be seen signing the wedding certificate. For those who don't know, the newlyweds had a civil marriage this evening. "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever.. Sonakshi-Zaheer, 23.06.2024"

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer legalised their relationship after dating for 7 years. The couple was also seen together in the film November 2022 film Double XL. Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi was also featured in the film and she was the first guest to arrive at Sonakshi Sinha- Zaheer Iqbal's wedding.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding pictures are out, couple registers their marriage | See Photos