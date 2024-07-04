Legendary actress Smriti Biswas dies at 100 following age-related issues

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Smriti Biswas

Veteran actor Smriti Biswas, who worked in a number of Hindi, Marathi and Bengali films, has died at her residence in Maharashtra's Nashik city, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported on Thursday.

Biswas, 100, breathed her last late on Wednesday night following age-related issues, they said. A noted yesteryear actor, she was living in a one-room-kitchen rented flat in Nashik Road area.

Film Heritage Foundation on Instagram shared a post informing the news of the demise of the veteran actress. ''FHF was deeply saddened to hear of the passing away of yesteryear actress Smriti Biswas yesterday. Smriti Biswas, who celebrated her centenary in February this year, was one of the most vivacious and attractive actors in the 1940s and 50s, often playing spirited vamps, parallel or second lead heroines in films,'' FHF wrote in the caption to the post.

She started her career as a child artist and featured in movies of notable filmmakers like Guru Dutt, V Shantaram, Mrinal Sen, Bimal Roy, BR Chopra and Raj Kapoor. Biswas co-starred with actors like Dev Anand, Kishore Kumar and Balraj Sahni in various films. She debuted in the world of films with the Bengali movie Sandhya (1930). Model Girl (1960) was her last Hindi film.

Biswas had quit acting after marrying filmmaker S D Narang. After her husband's death, she shifted to Nashik. Biswas celebrated her 100th birthday on February 17, 2024. She is survived by two sons Rajeev and Satyajeet, the sources said.

