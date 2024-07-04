Srikanth OTT release: Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F starrer to hit Netflix on THIS day

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOT Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth OTT release has been announced

These days, low-cost movies are doing good business at the box office as compared to big-budget films. Rajkummar Rao's 'Srikanth' was released in theatres on May 10, 2024. This Rajkummar Rao starrer biopic was also loved by the audience and it also performed well at the ticket counter, recovering its cost. Fans have been waiting for the OTT release of this inspiring film. Now the OTT release of 'Srikanth' has been announced.

When and where will 'Srikanth' be released on OTT?

'Srikanth' is a film full of emotions and great dialogues. The film touches the hearts of the audience with its strong story and strong acting of Rajkummar Rao and Jyothika. Netflix has shared a post on Instagram and officially announced the OTT 'release of Srikanth'. "Witness a vision that defied limitations. Srikanth, the extraordinary true story, arriving tomorrow on Netflix!" read the caption. 'Srikanth' will be out on Netflix on June 5.

'Srikanth' story and cast

Let us tell you that 'Srikanth' is a biopic of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist and founder of Bollant Industries. Rajkummar Rao has brought Srikanth's inspiring journey to the screen. In the film, Shaitan actress 'Jyothika' plays the role of Srikant's teacher, while Alaya F plays his girlfriend Veera Swati.

Jameel Khan plays the role of APJ Abdul Kalam in the film. Sharad Kelkar is also in a great role in the film. The film depicts the challenges and victories of Srikant Bola, highlighting his determination and entrepreneurial spirit. 'Srikant' was released in theatres on May 10. The film has received positive reviews from critics and audiences and is performing well at the box office.

'Srikanth' box office

Talking about the box office collection of 'Srikanth', the film earned 47.94 crores in India. Made with a budget of 40 crores, the film earned 60.45 crores worldwide.

