Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Report: Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh Bachchan's sci-fi film earns THIS much on Day 7

Kalki 2898 AD surpassed the 2024 hits Fighter, Shaitaan, and HanuMan as soon as it premiered. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film has already earned more than the lifetime collections of these movies within just five days. This big-budget sci-fi action thriller, inspired by the Mahabharata, hit theaters on June 27 and is poised to set new records. Despite the trailer receiving mixed reactions, the film itself is generating significant buzz. Amitabh Bachchan, hailed as the Shahenshah of Hindi cinema, is receiving the most praise for his role as Ashwatthama.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 7 Collection

Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD has made a staggering Rs 392.9 crore at the box office within its first seven days, according to sacnilk.com. Worldwide, the film has grossed Rs 700 crore, as shared by the makers in a recent post.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection

Kalki 2898 AD is the biggest opener of 2024, continuously creating a buzz at the box office. In just four days, the film earned Rs 500 crore globally, and its momentum shows no signs of slowing. On its opening day, the film earned Rs 95.3 crore on Thursday, followed by a dip to Rs 59.3 crore on Friday. Collections picked up again with Rs 66.2 crore on Saturday and ₹88.2 crore on Sunday. Earnings dipped on Monday to Rs 34.15 crore and continued with Rs 27.05 crore on Tuesday and Rs 22.7 crore on Wednesday, bringing the total to Rs 392.9 crore.

About the Film

Kalki 2898 AD takes the audience a hundred years ahead. Its collection is related to the Mahabharata period in which the whole film is based around the story of Lord Vishnu's Kalki avatar. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Ashwatthama in the film, which is very powerful. This is the reason why many people are calling it Amitabh's film and not Prabhas's film.

