Ranveer Singh steps out to watch Kalki 2898 AD with Deepika Padukone, says DP is beyond compare | Read Post

Ranveer Singh shared a post on Instagram as he heaped praises on Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin's science-fiction dystopian film 'Kalki 2898 AD' hit the theatres on 27 June. The film stars stars like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. The film has been performing well at the box office since its release. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone reached PVR to watch her film. Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh was also seen with her on the movie date. The actor also took to his Instagram stories to heap praises on Kalki 2898 AD cast and director.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's movie date

In 'Kalki 2898 AD', Deepika is playing the role of a mother and everyone is praising her acting. In real life too, Deepika is going to become a mother soon. In such a situation, she has won everyone's hearts with her character in the film too. The success of the film is being seen worldwide. Meanwhile, the actress reached PVR to enjoy her movie. During this, Deepika was wearing blue denim jeans with a white oversized T-shirt. Also, it was paired with a black stripe blazer. Open hair and glasses made Deepika's look more attractive. At the same time, Ranveer Singh, like always, was successful in attracting everyone's attention with his swag this time too. The actor looked very dashing in all-black attire. Ranveer Singh's grown beard also garnered a lot of limelight.

Ranveer Singh heaps praises on Kalki 2898 AD

The actor took to his Instagram to praise this film. "Kalki 2898 a grand cinematic spectacle! That's what big-screen cinema is all about! An unprecedented level of finesse in technical execution. The very best in Indian cinema. Congrats to Nagi Sir & team! Prabhas - Rebel Star rocks! Kamal Haasan Ulaganayagan is forever supreme! And if you are a die-hard Amitabh Bachchan fan like me..you just can't miss this! As for my baby Deepika Padukone, You elevate every moment with your grace & dignity. Such poignancy, such poetry, such power. You are beyond compare. I love you!" wrote Ranveer Singh.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone started her career with South film 'Aishwarya'. Later the actress turned to Bollywood and became famous. Now once again after years, Deepika Padukone has appeared in a South Indian film. However, Kalki 2898 AD is a pan-India film, which has been released in many languages ​​​​including Hindi.

