Janhvi Kapoor attends Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Mameru ceremony with Shikhar Pahariya

While Janhvi chose orange coloured lehenga, Shikhar wore a blue kurta for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Mameru ceremony

Janhvi Kapoor attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Mameru' ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday, July 3, with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The couple's video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. As soon as she entered Antilia, Janhvi Janhvi was also seen hugging the groom Anant Ambani. On this special occasion, Janhvi Kapoor looked very beautiful in a pink and orange coloured lehenga. She completed her look with a golden choker. On the other hand, her boyfriend was wearing a sequin blue short-kurta with white pants.

Janhvi Kapoor stole the show at Anant-Radhika's Mameru

As soon as Janhvi Kapoor got out of the car with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Mameru' function, everyone's attention went to her look. Actress Janhvi Kapoor arrived wearing an orange lehenga. The choker necklace studded with many stones and diamonds around the actress's neck is making her look even more beautiful. Along with this, she is wearing heavy earrings in her ears. In the pictures going viral on social media, Janhvi looked so beautiful that it is difficult to take her eyes off her.

Watch the video here:

Stars reached Anant-Radhika's Mameru

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahadia and Manushi Chillar, Ori as well as Shikhar's brother Veer also reached Antilia to join the celebration of the Mameru ceremony. Meezaan Jafri, son of famous Bollywood actor Javed Jaffrey, also attended the ceremony. Photos and videos of Anant-Radhika's Mameru ceremony are becoming increasingly viral on social media.

What is Mameru ceremony?

In Gujarati culture, the custom of Mameru or better known as mosalu is observed a few days prior to the wedding ceremony. The groom's mother's side of the family, in this case Nita Ambani's, visited the home in Mosalu to bless the couple and bring gifts and offerings. Her mother, Smt. Purnima Dalal, and her sister, Ms. Mamta Dalal, led the delegation. A customary set of presents known as "Mameru" was given to the bride and groom by the groom's maternal aunts and relatives. Mosalu and Mameru are a reflection of how the extended family is treated and included in wedding celebrations. These events serve to emphasize the significance of the nuptials for the larger family and provide a chance for them to gather together and celebrate. During this ceremony, the whole family gathers and blesses the would-be bride and groom.

