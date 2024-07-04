Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani turns 63, does latest composition for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani is celebrating his 63rd birthday today

Padma Shri MM Keeravani is a shining star of the music world. His songs are liked not only in South but also in North India. However, most people in the Hindi belt know him as MM Kreem. Today on his 63rd birthday, let's know some interesting facts about the Oscar-winning composer.

MM Keeravani started his music career in 1987

Keeravani was born in Kovvur in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. His father Koduri Shiva Shakti Dutta was a lyricist and screenwriter. He started his music career in the year 1987 as an assistant music director with Telugu musician K Chakravarthy and Malayalam musician C Rajamani. Keeravani got his first big break as an independent musician in the Tamil-language drama film Kalki, released in 1990. Still, this film was never released and his songs got little attention from the people.

His luck shined with Ramu's film

In the year 1991, he got special recognition as a musician with Ram Gopal Varma's film Kshanam-Kshanam. All the songs of this film became top chartbusters and Keeravani started getting offers from all over the South Indian film industry. His first major Hindi film was Criminal, which was released in the year 1994. Apart from this, he is also known for the superhit music of Hindi films Sur and Zakham.

Naatu-Naatu got recognition worldwide

Due to his music, Keeravani has won many prestigious awards. In the year 2023, his song Naatu-Naatu created history by winning the Oscar Award. This song has given him special recognition all over the world. Earlier, this song composed by him had also won the Golden Globe Award.

Has been honoured with many prestigious awards

In his career, he has won one Academy Award, one Golden Globe Award, one LAFCA Award, eleven Nandi Awards, eight Filmfare Awards, two National Film Awards and one Critics Choice Movie Award. In the year 2023, the Government of India honoured him with Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema.

MM Keeravani's compositions for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

MM Keeravani's latest compositions will be heard in Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Already three songs from the film have been released and all of them are being hailed for their music and lyrics. Titled as Tuu, Kisi Roz, Ae Dil Zara, all these songs are out now. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha's director Neeraj Pandey also shared a video of Keeravani singing Ae Dil Zara in his latest post.

