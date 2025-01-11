Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar steal spotlight as duo slay the rampwalk together | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar ramp walk together in Mumbai.

Sidharth Malhotra, who made it into the Hindi film industry with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, was spotted adding oomph with the filmmaker on the runway at an event in Mumbai. The SOTY actor slayed the ramp, wearing a satin blue blazer and matching trousers. On the other hand, Karan opted for white satin shirt and trousers with a blazer trench. To complete his look, he wore a diamond necklace and an emerald brooch.

Watch the viral clip:

The event was the fifth edition of the Ajio Luxe Wkend, which was attended by many notable personalities including Malaika Arora, Kunal Rawal and Varun Sood, among others. Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika also shared a video of Sidharth and Karan's ramp walking together.

On the work front

Sidharth is all set to share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Dinesh Vijan's next titled Param Sundari. After starring in multiple patriotic films, Sidharth will return to the love-drama genre and will now be seen opposite an actress with whom he has never worked before. The film is set to hit the big screens on July 25, 2025. Apart from this, he also has an untitled project with Sara Ali Khan. He will also star in Race 4, Rowdy Rathore 2, and Mitti, which will also feature Sreeleela.

On the other hand, Karan Johar is geared up to direct an untitled series for Netflix, the production of which is expected to commence soon.

