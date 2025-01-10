Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli visit Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan with kids | Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Virat Kohli with his wife Anushka Sharma

After facing a crushing defeat in Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, cricketer Virat Kohli along with his wife Anushka Sharma visited Premanand Govind Sharan Maharaj with their kids, Vamika and Akaay. A video of Virat-Anushka's visit to Premanand is doing rounds on the internet wherein the couple can be seen seeking blessings from the spiritual guru. However, in the viral video, the faces of their kids are blurred.

Check it out:

This is not the first time Virat and Anushka visited a spiritual place. A few years ago, when Kohli was struggling with his performance in the game, he visited Neem Karoli Baba Aashram.

Anushka-Virat's love story

The duo first met in 2013 while shooting for a TV commercial. They kept their relationship secret for a few years until they tied the knot in 2017. They got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy. They welcomed their first child in 2021, a daughter Vamika. Last year, the couple was again blessed with a child, this time they welcomed a baby boy and named him Akaay.

On the work front

Virat Kohli was recently busy with the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, which Team India lost to the host nation. In the coming days, the right-hand batter will be busy with the Champions Trophy, which is an ICC event.

On the other hand, Anushka has been on a hiatus from films for a long time now. She last featured in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, Zero. She will next star in Chakda 'Xpress wherein she will portray Jhulan Goswami.

