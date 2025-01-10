Missing Pushpa 2's extended version? Know when the 'Reloaded' version of Allu Arjun-starrer be out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pushpa 2 was originally released in cinemas on December 5, 2024.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to rule the box office charts even though the film is in its fifth week. The makers of Pushpa 2 decided to release its extended version on January 11. Now, Pushpa 2's makers have postponed the release by six days citing 'technical delays'. The extended version of Pushpa 2 will now be out in cinemas on January 17. The news of its postponement arrived a day after the film achieved a coveted milestone. The film recently became the highest-grossing film in India with over Rs 1831 crore at the box office.

Earlier, Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind Pushpa 2, shared the news on its official social media account and wrote, ''Pushpa2TheRule RELOADED VERSION with 20 minutes of added footage will play in cinemas from 11th January. The WILDFIRE gets extra FIERY #Pushpa2Reloaded''

Now, citing 'technical delays in the processing of content', Pushpa's official X handles shared the news announcing the delay in the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded. ''Due to technical delays in processing the content, the reloaded version of Pushpa 2 The Rule is delayed. It will now screen in theaters from 17th January instead of 11th January as planned earlier. Happy Sankranthi, everyone! The extended version will be worth the wait with additional whistle-worthy moments. The wildfire gets more fiery,'' Pushpa movie handle wrote in the post.

About the film

Directed by Sukumar, the film is the sequel to the 2021 release of the same name. Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Rashmika Mandarina, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. Recently, the third chapter of the franchise titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage was announced

Also Read: Shankar Mahadevan to Hariharan, full list of artists lined up to perform at Mahakumbh 2025