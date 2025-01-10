Shankar Mahadevan to Hariharan, full list of artists lined up to perform at Mahakumbh 2025

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Artists who will be performing in the upcoming mega spiritual event of Mahakumbh

Kumbh Mela 2025: The Uttar Pradesh government has invited several popular artists including singer Shaan, Kailash Kher, Mohit Chauhan, and Shankar Mahadevan, among others to perform at the upcoming spiritual event in Prayagraj, Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The grand cultural event will take place from January 16 to February 24 in the town with a line up of artists from various fields.

The festivities will begin with a performance by Mahadevan on the opening day, while Mohit Chauhan will close the event with his soulful music on the final day. Throughout the Maha Kumbh, several acclaimed artists, including Kailash Kher, Shaan Mukherjee, Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kavita Seth, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Shovana Narayan, Dr L Subramaniam, Bickram Ghosh, Malini Awasthi, and many others, will perform at the event while creating a mesmerizing spiritual environment for the devotees, said Ministry of Culture in a press release.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Prayagraj to review the preparations for the Maha Kumbh. He visited various akharas and met sadhus. During his visit, the CM also took the 'Nishadraj' cruise in the Sangam ghat area and reviewed preparations. He was accompanied by officials during the visit. Earlier, speaking about the security and safety arrangements, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that the administration has deployed 125 ambulances that have been equipped with 15 advanced life support (ASL) systems, which extend basic life support in case of emergency.

About Mahakumbh 2025

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip. The Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26. The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Mahakumbh 2025: Amitabh Bachchan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars who are set to take holy dip