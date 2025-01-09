Mahakumbh 2025: Amitabh Bachchan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars who are set to take holy dip

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Many popular personalities are set to arrive in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to attend the holy fair of Mahakumbh 2025

Kumbh Mela 2025: The much-awaited spiritual event is set to commence on January 13, 2025, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The iconic event will not only be grandeur this time but safe, enriching and witness a spectacular fusion of spirituality and glitzy. Several Bollywood celebrities will be seen attending the event and taking a holy dip at Sangam. Below is the list of celebrities who are expected to attend the sacred once-in-12-year event, which is going to be held in Prayagraj after 144 years.

Which celebrities will attend Mahakumbh 2025?

Several film celebrities, be it from the Hindi film industry, South industry or Bhojpuri cinema, are expected to arrive in Prayagraj and take holy dip at Sangam. These celebrities include Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anup Jalota, Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Akshara Singh, and Rakhi Sawant, among others.

These popular personalities will take part in the holy ritual in the Sangam, which is the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers. To accommodate these celebrities several state-of-the-art arrangements have been made, to ensure their comfort along with the fulfilment of their holy duties. However, specific dates of their arrival to Sangam are still under wraps.

About Kumbh Mela

Kumbh Mela is organised every 4 years, Ardh Kumbh Mela every 6 years and Maha Kumbh Mela every 12 years. The last Mahakumbh Mela was organised in the year 2013. After this, the Ardh Kumbh Mela was organised in 2019. Now, Mahakumbh Mela is going to be organised in the year 2025. Mahakumbh Mela is going to be organised in Siddhi Yoga on January 29, 2025. On this day, huge number of saints and Hindu devotees gather from across the world to participate in the holy fair.

