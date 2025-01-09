Oscars 2025: Nominations postponed due to LA wildfires, check new date of nominees' announcement

Follow us on Image Source : X Conan O'Brien will host the 2025 Oscars ceremony.

The ongoing wildfire in Los Angeles, which is spreading rapidly across Southern California, has scorched thousands of acres of land and destroyed several homes. Out of an abundance of caution, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended the Oscar nomination voting window. The voting for nearly 10,000 Academy members opened on January 8 and is scheduled to conclude on January 12. However, the deadline is now extended by two days and will close on January 14.

Not only this, the nominations announcement, which was originally scheduled to be announced on January 17 has moved to January 19. The Academy sent an email to members on Wednesday detailing the changes in the dates from CEO Bill Kramer.

''We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California. So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you," the email read.

Additional scheduling changes outlined in the email include: The International Feature Shortlist Screening set for Wednesday night in Los Angeles has been postponed to later in the week. Conan O'Brien will host the 2025 Oscars ceremony, which will take place on March 2.

The Palisades Fire, burning in LA's westside near Malibu and Santa Monica, has already destroyed at least 1,000 structures. It is the most destructive to ever occur in Los Angeles County.

