Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025: Wicked to A Complete Unknown, full list of nominees

Follow us on Image Source : X Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 nominations announed

The 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) nomination list has been announced. Wicked is leading the list with the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown following closely behind. Out-of-control wildfires that swept across Los Angeles and Southern California on Tuesday night forced the Screen Actors Guild to cancel its plans to announce the nominations live Wednesday morning. Later, the nominations were instead issued by press release. The SAG Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell, will streamed live on Netflix on February 23. Notable television nominees include Shogun, Abbott Elementary, The Bear and Hacks.

Check out the complete list of nominees:

MOVIES

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave

Emelia Perez

Wicked

Male actor in a leading role

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig - Queer

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave.

Female actor in a leading role

Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon - Emelia Perez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance.

Male actor in a supporting role

Jonathan Bailey - Wicked

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Complete Unknown

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice.

Female actor in a supporting role

Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez.

Stunt ensemble

Deadpool and Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy

Gladiator II

Wicked.

TELEVISION

Drama ensemble

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Shogun

Slow Horses

Comedy ensemble

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Male actor in a drama series

Tadanobu Asano - Shogun

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun

Female actor in a drama series

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Nicola Coughlin - Bridgerton

Allison Janney - The Diplomat

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Anna Sawai - Shogun

Male actor in a comedy series

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear.

Female actor in a comedy series

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Liza Colon-Zayas - The Bear

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Jean Smart - Hacks

Male actor in a limited series or TV movie

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Colin Farrell - The Penguin

Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline - Disclaimer

Andrew Scott - Ripley.

Female actor in a limited series or TV movie

Kathy Bates - The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin.

Stunt ensemble

The Boys

Fallout

House of the Dragon

The Penguin

Shogun