Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025: Wicked to A Complete Unknown, full list of nominees

The 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) nomination list has been announced. Wicked is leading the list with the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown following closely behind. Out-of-control wildfires that swept across Los Angeles and Southern California on Tuesday night forced the Screen Actors Guild to cancel its plans to announce the nominations live Wednesday morning. Later, the nominations were instead issued by press release. The SAG Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell, will streamed live on Netflix on February 23. Notable television nominees include Shogun, Abbott Elementary, The Bear and Hacks.
Check out the complete list of nominees:
MOVIES
A Complete Unknown
Anora
Conclave
Emelia Perez
Wicked
Male actor in a leading role
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig - Queer
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave.
Female actor in a leading role
Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon - Emelia Perez
Mikey Madison - Anora
Demi Moore - The Substance.
Male actor in a supporting role
Jonathan Bailey - Wicked
Yura Borisov - Anora
Kieran Culkin - A Complete Unknown
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice.
Female actor in a supporting role
Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl
Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez.
Stunt ensemble
Deadpool and Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
The Fall Guy
Gladiator II
Wicked.
TELEVISION
Drama ensemble
Bridgerton
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Shogun
Slow Horses
Comedy ensemble
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Male actor in a drama series
Tadanobu Asano - Shogun
Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun
Female actor in a drama series
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Nicola Coughlin - Bridgerton
Allison Janney - The Diplomat
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Anna Sawai - Shogun
Male actor in a comedy series
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside
Harrison Ford - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear.
Female actor in a comedy series
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Liza Colon-Zayas - The Bear
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Jean Smart - Hacks
Male actor in a limited series or TV movie
Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Colin Farrell - The Penguin
Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline - Disclaimer
Andrew Scott - Ripley.
Female actor in a limited series or TV movie
Kathy Bates - The Great Lillian Hall
Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country
Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
Cristin Milioti - The Penguin.
Stunt ensemble
The Boys
Fallout
House of the Dragon
The Penguin
Shogun