Priyanka Chopra reacts to Palisades fire in Los Angeles, says 'hope we're all able to be safe tonight'

Palisades Fire is spreading rapidly across Los Angeles in the most destructive way, leaving several homes and major roads closed. 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra, who is residing in LA for a time now has finally reacted to the incident and raised concerns about the safety of the city's residents. Taking to her Instagram, PeeCee shared a glimpse of the fire in the Stories section and wrote, ''My thoughts are with everyone affected. Hope we are all able to be safe tonight.''

In another of her Insta Stories, the actress showcased the Palisades fire in Los Angeles, scorching thousands of acres and destroying homes. Thousands of people in Southern California have been forced to evacuate as a series of fast-moving wildfires ravage the region. PeeCee in her latest Instagram Stories gave a shoutout to the Los Angeles Fire Department for working 'tirelessly overnight' and helping families affected.

About Palisades fire

The out-of-control Palisades fire, which has burned more than 2,900 acres, is blazing through nearly five football fields per minute. It has prompted an emergency declaration from Los Angeles officials, who warned that the worst is yet to come due to the "tornado-like" winds complicating the firefighting efforts. As the fire approached key roads, including Sunset Boulevard, many drivers were told by fire officials to abandon their vehicles and flee. As firefighters continued to battle these blazes, the situation worsened overnight.

Priyanka Chopra on work front

PeeCee is currently busy with the second season of her action thriller series, Citadel, which is being directed by Russo Brothers. In addition, she is set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, and will also appear in the period drama The Bluff, which follows the story of a former pirate played by Priyanka.

