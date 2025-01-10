Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings from Anupam Kher's mother ahead of Emergency's release | Video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Kangana Ranaut sought blessing from Anupam Kher's mom at his residence.

Anupam Kher, who is quite active on social media and keeps posting pictures and videos of himself and specifically his mother Dulari, shared another video on his Instagram and this time it is with his Emergency co-star Kangana Ranaut. In the video shared by the veteran actor, Kangana is seen seeking blessings from his mother for their upcoming flick Emergency. ''Kangana and Dulari: Two strong women of the mountains. A few days ago Kangana suddenly decided she would like to take blessings from her mother! Mom didn't get a chance to dress up. I teased them a lot for this!'' wrote along with the video.

See the post:

''Dulari gave Kangana full of love and blessings. My beauty was mentioned in the same excuse. The best dialogue of the mother is, "What happens with clothes, must have a good heart! Dearest #KanganaRanaut for meeting Mom. She was so happy to meet you. You both are the biggest example of #WomenEmpowerment! I pray to God that our film #Emergency becomes a big success. Hail to you!'' he added.

About the film

Emergency also stars Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, late actor Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram and Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan. Emergency is finally releasing in cinemas on January 17, 2025, after multiple delays. It was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens in September last year but since it was not granted Censor Board certificate, the film's release date was postponed for indefinite time.

