Hrithik Roshan gets birthday shoutout from ex-wife Sussanne Khan | See post

Hrithik Roshan, who got divorced from Sussanne Khan in 2014, still maintains a cordial relationship with his former partner and interior designer. On the occasion of his 51st birthday, Sussanne did not forget to wish him on her Instagram with a special shoutout. ''Happyyy happiest birthday Rye.. and huggge celebrations for 25 years of KNPH.. and I know the bestttt of your talent and personality starts now," she wrote, adding a group picture with Hrithik.

The snap shows Sussane sharing smiles with Hrithik and his girlfriend Saba Azad. Susanne's partner Arslan Goni can also be spotted in the picture. Hrithik and Susanne parted ways in 2014. They got married in 2000 but after 14 years of living together, the duo announced their separation. They continue to co-parent their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

While Hrithik is currently dating actor-singer Saba Azad, Susanne is in a relationship with Arslan. They all are friends with each other and are often spotted hanging out together. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik this January completed 25 years as an actor. His debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai re-released in theatres on his birthday today.

Recently, he took some time off his schedule and met with members of Indian media in Mumbai. During his informal meeting, he expressed his gratitude to them for supporting him throughout his journey so far. Apart from this, Hrithik was last featured in the docu-series The Roshans, which tells the story of their family's legacy and contribution to the Hindi cinema. On film front, he will next star in War 2, wherein he will lock horns with Jr NTR.

