Kalki Koechlin reveals Ayan Mukerji's 'genius move' while filming Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kalki was directed by Ayan in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Actress Kalki Koechlin, in a recent interview, praised director Ayan Mukerji for using a smart tactic for creating a friendly bond among the lead star cast of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Kalki, who played the role of Aditi in the 2013 release, recalled Ayan Mukerji's 'genius move' of organising a road trip to Manali to break the ice between the film's lead cast.

In a talk with ANI, the actress said, ''One thing that Ayan Mukerji did was because we didn't know each other before the film. We didn't get much time for reading and all. Our first shoot location was Manali. So he decided to do a road trip from Delhi to Manali. He didn't let us fly. He arranged for two cars and there was Ranbir, Deepika, me, and Aditya in one car. He and other people are in another car. We did a road trip to Manali and this is how we got to know each other.''

She believes that a road trip made a huge difference and helped to create a good bond among the actors. ''Stopping at Dhabas, eating together, using the bathroom in small villages, talking about our life. We did everything. It's very different if you just take an hour's flight on business class and reach. So 8 hours in a car makes a huge difference. That was a very smart move from Ayan,'' she added.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2013. It was directed by Ayan Mukerji and also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. On January 3, 2025, the film was re-released in cinemas and fans flocked into the theatres in huge numbers.

Apart from this, Kalki will soon be making her Tamil debut with Nesippaya in which she will be playing the role of a lawyer. The film is directed by Vishnuvardhan while Yuvan Shankar Raja is responsible for its music.

