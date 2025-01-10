Hrithik Roshan recalls his 'shocking' reaction on being offered Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 25 years ago

Follow us on Image Source : X A still from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Hrithik Roshan, who made his debut in 2000 with his father's directorial film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, recently made a 'shocking' revelations about the time when he was offered Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 25 years ago by his father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. The actor claimed he was feeling stunned when his father told him he would be making the with him as he believed it was being written for top stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

The film was directed by Hrithik's father. KNPH has completed his 25 years and on this occasion, the film is being re-released in cinemas. A special fan screening on Thursday evening brought fans from across the country together to witness the blockbuster film, which also featured Ameesha Patel.

During an interactive session, Hrithik reminisced about the film’s casting. Midway through the process, Hrithik said he told his father that none of the actors would fit the role. It was then that Rakesh Roshan told him that the film was for him.

''It was a shock when my dad said he’s making this film with me. We were sitting and discussing a story which was supposedly for some actor out there. There was Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. So, I thought this story is being made for one of them. And halfway through it, I started to complain. I said, papa, ‘It’s not going to suit all these stars. I’ve seen them do all of this in their first films,’ and he said, ‘Shut up. I’m making this film with you. ’So yeah, it was a bit of a shock," he said.

