Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan appears before NCB for his weekly presence

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday (November 5) for his weekly presence. The star kid was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28 in Mumbai's cruise drug seizure case. Single bench of Justice N W Sambre pronounced the order on Khan and his co-accused Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha's bail. Sambre also issued detailed bail conditions in the aforementioned case. Among the 14 conditions, one of them was that Aryan Khan has to mark his attendance at the NCB office every Friday between 11 am-2 pm. SRK's son was also asked to visit the agency's office as and when called.

As, today marks the first Friday after his release, Aryan arrived at the NCB office. Take a look:

Other conditions stated, Aryan Khan along with others should not leave the country without permission from Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court. They have to surrender their passports to NDPS court.

During Aryan Khan's bail arguments, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi stated that Shah Rukh Khan's son is a "young man" who should be sent to rehab rather than jail. The legal team of Aryan told the Bombay High Court that there was no evidence against him in the drugs-on-cruise case and was wrongly arrested as he distanced himself from the raging allegations of extortion attempt against NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who came under a round of attack from Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

The NCB had opposed Aryan's bail plea in an affidavit filed before the HC, alleging he was not just a consumer of drugs, but also involved in illicit drug trafficking. The agency said prima facie investigation revealed that Aryan used to procure drugs from Arbaaz Merchant and was in touch with "some persons abroad who appear to be part of an international drug network". The affidavit further said though drugs were not recovered from Khan, he "participated in the conspiracy".

On a related note, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's name has also surfaced in certain WhatsApp chats that were presented by the probing agency during the investigation.