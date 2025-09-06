Shah Rukh Khan’s salt-and-pepper King look leaks; team requests fans to wait for reveal After photos of Shah Rukh Khan’s look from 'King' leaked online, his team urged fans and media to respect his privacy and avoid sharing the images on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film 'King' has grabbed everyone's attention after leaked photos of the superstar’s look started circulating online. For the unversed, a photo of Shah Rukh Khan in a salt-and-pepper look, while exiting an eatery in Mumbai, recently surfaced on the internet. As the images spread across social media, SRK's team stepped in, requesting fans and media platforms to refrain from sharing the content.

It is worth noting that, a day after, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani, reshared the post on her Instagram stories. However, at the time of writing this article, the story is no longer available.

Team SRK requests fans not to share King's leaked images

The original post was shared by SRK's fan account named @teamsrkcfc. The note reads, "We request everyone to not share or repost. Any recent pics or videos of SRK's look. Let's keep the magic alive and enjoy the big reveal together. Let's keep the surprise alive until SRK or Red Chillies Entertainment themselves reveal it."

They captioned the post as, "ATTENTION SRKians We all know how excited everyone is to witness the next magical look of our King @iamsrk, but let’s not spoil the surprise! Please don’t share/repost any recent pics or videos — let’s wait together for the BIG REVEAL from SRK himself or @redchilliesent. Let’s keep the magic alive Let’s keep the surprise intact Let’s enjoy it together as one big SRK family."

King: Cast and release

Siddharth Anand's action thriller 'King' is one of the highly anticipated films of Shah Rukh Khan, scheduled to release in 2026. It features Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and marks the big-screen debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, in the pivotal role.

Besides the lead actors, the Bollywood film features an extensive supporting cast including Jaideep Ahlawat, Fahim Fazil, Raghav Juyal, Jackie Shroff, Saurabh Shukla, Arshad Warsi, and Munjya star Abhay Verma.

