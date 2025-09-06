Dhamaal 4 with Ajay Devgn, Arshad, Riteish set for Eid 2026 release The comedy gang is back! Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, and Riteish Deshmukh’s Dhamaal 4 has wrapped filming. Makers reveal Eid 2026 release.

The much-awaited fourth instalment of the Dhamaal franchise, titled 'Dhamaal 4', has officially wrapped up filming. Indra Kumar's directorial features the iconic trio Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

The makers announced the news on social media, also revealing the film’s release date. In a carousel post, they unveiled character posters along with a caption that reads, "Aaj ki taaza khabar, brought to you by the gang, jo ab jald hi lootne aa rahe hain aapka dil... aur dimaag! #Dhamaal4 arrives in cinemas on Eid 2026."

Ajay Devgn’s post unveiling Dhamaal 4 character posters

The announcement post features a total of ten slides, showcasing character posters of the 'Dhamaal 4' star cast. In addition to the lead trio, the film also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Esha Gupta, Sanjay Mishra, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Upendra Limaye, and Anjali Anand in key roles.

Social media users expressed their excitement over this news in the comment section. One user wrote, "Ek ko bahut Miss kar rahe hai - Baman." Another commented, "CAN'T WAIT." Ajay Devgn's post has garnered over 40 thousand likes ever since it was shared.

For the unversed, the film 'Dhamaal 4' is produced by Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak under the banners of T-Series, Devgn Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios.

About the Dhamaal franchise and its success

The first instalment of the Dhamaal franchise was released in 2007. It was a box office hit. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film was made with a budget of Rs 17 crore and collected Rs 51.30 crore worldwide. Followed by two more films, 'Double Dhamaal' and 'Total Dhamaal', which were released in 2009 and 2019, respectively.

