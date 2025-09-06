Hrithik Roshan pens emotional birthday note for Rakesh Roshan, says 'When life gets hard, it feels like home' Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan turned 76 today, September 6. On the special occasion, his son Hrithik Roshan wished him by sharing throwback photos and a sweet note on social media.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan wished his father, Rakesh Roshan, on his 76th birthday with an emotional note on social media. Taking to the Instagram handle on Saturday, the War 2 actor shared some throwback pictures of himself and Rakesh Roshan and expressed his love for his father.

The caption of the post reads, "Happy birthday to you papa. Thank you for building this resilience inside me. When life gets hard, it feels like home. Nothing can and nothing will shake the soldier in me." He also added, "Over the years, I have learnt to see the opposite as well, and I know you have too. The discovery of worthiness within, the simplicity of just being, the collapse of external validation."

Hrithik Roshan wishes his father Rakesh Roshan on his 76th birthday

Hrithik concluded his note by saying, "Today I walk in balance, as do you. Never complete, but no longer empty. I would have never reached this place of equanimity, this place of wisdom, without first traversing the hard path. Thank you for building that soldier in me. For being the best teacher one could ask for. I stand proud (and strong), cause I am your son. I love you."

Social media users and well-known celebrities also wished Rakesh Roshan in the comment section. Sanjay Kapoor commented, "Happy birthday." The post has garnered over 2 lakh likes ever since it was uploaded.

