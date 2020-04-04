West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee thanks Shah Rukh Khan for his 'humane benefaction'

Image Source : PTI Shah Rukh Khan announced a series of initiatives against COVID-19 on Thursday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has thanked Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his contribution towards the state at a time when the nation is battling the COVID 19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister tweeted on Saturday: "Thank you @iamsrk, your contribution will help assist a lot of distressed people during these challenging times. Such humane benefaction will keep inspiring millions in this country who look up to you as their role model with respect and reverence."

A day earlier, on Friday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards King Khan for his initiatives to fight COVID-19. Delhi CM tweeted: “Thank you Shah Rukh ji for you kind words. Your generous contribution will touch many lives in this difficult hour. @iamsrk," to which the actor replied, “सर आप तो दिल्लीवाले हो, thank you मत करो, हुक्म करो। अपने दिल्लीवाले भाइयों और बहनों के लिए हम लगे रहेंगे। ईश्वर ने चाहा तो जल्द ही इस crisis से हम जीत कर निकलेंगे। More strength, resilience and power to your teams on ground sir."(Sir, you are from Delhi, don’t thank me, order me. We will do everything we can for our brothers and sisters in Delhi. If God wills, we will triumph over this crisis soon).

Even Maharashtra environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray thanked SRK for his initiatives to combat the coronavirus and lockdown effects.“We don’t ever have to thank each other during times like these. We r a family. Grateful you are working so hard for Maharashtra and whenever you get alone time...do write a poem or two. Love to you,” Shah Rukh replied.

On Thursday, SRK in a long statement announced a series of initiatives to fight COVID-19 besides making donations to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund, Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund and Delhi chief minister’s fund, among others. The superstar also pledged Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare providers and workers in Maharashtra and West Bengal.