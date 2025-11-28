Saraayah Malhotra: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra share the name of their baby girl | See post Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have named their baby girl Saraayah Malhotra. The couple shared a cute picture on Instagram while announcing her name.

New Delhi:

Bollywood's power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared the name of their baby girl on Friday, November 28, 2025. The actors took to their Instagram, profile to share the baby foot of their daughter as they introduced the world to her name, Saraayah Malhotra.

It is significant to note that Kiara and Sidharth had shared an empty woolen socks, while announce their pregnancy and today, they shared a similar post with their being filled up by their munchkin.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's baby was born on July 15, 2025. The couple welcomed a baby girl at the Reliance Hospital in Mumbai.

Also Read: What the name ‘Saraayah Malhotra’ means: Kiara–Sidharth reveal their baby girl’s name