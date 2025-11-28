What the name ‘Saraayah Malhotra’ means: Kiara–Sidharth reveal their baby girl’s name Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have revealed the name of their newborn daughter: Saraayah Malhotra. Here’s the beautiful meaning behind the name, its cultural roots, and why this elegant, modern choice perfectly suits the Bollywood couple’s growing family.

New Delhi:

Taking to Instagram, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have finally shared the name of their newborn daughter. Drumroll please... Let's welcome Saraayah Malhotra! The Bollywood couple, who welcomed their baby girl in July 2025, chose a name that feels graceful, fresh and deeply meaningful.

The name Saraayah has really caused intrigue about its meaning. We are certain many new parents will get inspired by this name. Let's talk about the meaning.

Saraayah: A name rooted in light, purity and serenity

The name Saraayah is a beautiful, modern-sounding variation inspired by names found in both Sanskrit and Arabic traditions. While spellings differ across culturesm Saraya, Sarayah, Saraiya, Saraiyah, the heart of the name stays consistent: it symbolises purity, nobility and a guiding light.

Possible meanings linked to the name ‘Saraayah’:

“Pure” or “honourable” (a meaning connected to Arabic variations of the name)

“Essence” or “substance” (linked to Sanskrit-inspired interpretations)

A poetic reference to light, clarity or radiance

A gentle, melodic name symbolising peace and softness

The name carries a calm, luminous quality, the kind of meaning parents tend to gravitate towards when they wish their child a life of grace, clarity and inner strength.

Why the name suits the Malhotras beautifully

Sidharth and Kiara have always maintained an elegant, understated presence in Bollywood, warm, grounded and quietly confident. Saraayah mirrors those same qualities. It's modern without losing cultural depth, global yet rooted, soft yet meaningful. It also goes quite well with their surname; the name Saraayah Malhotra flows like a line of gentle poetry-a name that feels timeless and modern at once.

Trendy name for 2025? Totally!

As with most celebrity baby names, this one is likely to spark interest among new parents. The rise of lyrical, vowel-rich names, especially those with spiritual or nature-inspired meanings, continues to dominate baby-name trends. Saraayah fits right into that wave: feminine, distinctive, but easy to pronounce.

And with one of Bollywood’s most-loved couples choosing it, you can expect this name to start popping up in baby-naming lists, school rosters and Instagram bios soon enough.

