Sara Ali Khan recreates Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy dialogue. Fans can't decide whether she's 'overacting' or cute

Sara Ali Khan recreates Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy dialogue

Sara Ali Khan is one of those actresses of Bollywood who are super chill and extremely warm to their fans. Sara often cracks her fans up with her casual talking and girl-next-door conversation with paps. Recently, when at a show, Sara was asked to recreate Alia Bhatt's popular Gully Boy dialogue, she killed it. A video of Sara recreating 'Mere boyfriend ke saath gulu-gulu karegi toh dhoptungi na usko' (If she gets cosy with my boyfriend, of course I will thrash her) is doing the rounds on social media.

The video in which Sara says the dialogue in three different styles has been shared on Instagram with the caption, ''Cute ya overacting?''. It has been left to the fans to decide whether she seems to be cute while reciting the dialogues or it looks more of an overacting. Instagram users dropped their views in the comment section. While half of the comments read 'cute', others think it is 'overacting'.

Meanwhile, check out the video below and decide it yourself.

Recently, Alia won Filmfare award for best actress for her performance in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Alia played a feisty Muslim girl in the movie.

Sara was last seen on the silver screen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, which didn't do well at the box office. The movie received poor reviews from the critics. Though audience had mixed reactions. Sara was at the receiving end of a lot of criticism. Her crying scene in the movie became fodder for memes on the internet.

Reacting to the trolling, Sara in an interview with Hindustan Times said that her character looks ugly when she cries, unlike stereotypical heroines. “I am totally fine now. Whenever you see something different, it is immediately jarring. Somewhere down the line, the archetypical heroine cries beautifully. She has to be a bit demure, coy, beautiful, aesthetic, even in her most emotional and vulnerable scenes. My character looks ugly when she cries, she is loud and aggressive because people can be that. People who are trying to put you down just for the sake of it, you shouldn’t give them the satisfaction of doing it, just move forward,” she had said.