Sara Ali Khan’s Gurudwara visit with Arjun Bajwa sparks dating buzz again

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who was recently seen in Anurag Basu's romantic drama film 'Metro in Dino' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta and others in the lead roles, has been making headlines because of her personal life.

A video of Sara Ali Khan is doing rounds on the internet where she can be seen with her rumoured boyfriend, Arjun Pratap Bajwa, visiting a Gurudwara in Delhi. Interestingly, this is not the first time the two have been seen together. Earlier, Sara was also seen vacationing with him. Now, once again, the presence of both of them together has intensified the rumours of a relationship, due to which their fans are very excited. People's reactions have also started pouring in on this video.

In the now-viral video, it is clear that it is from outside a gurudwara, where both Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Bajwa are seen together. Sara Ali Khan is seen wearing a white suit, where she has covered her head with a scarf. On the other hand, Arjun Bajwa is also seen following her in casual clothes.

Social media users were quick to react to this video and have expressed their views in the comment section. One person wrote, "Wonderful." Another person wrote, "My queen sara."

For the unversed, Arjun Bajwa, who was recently seen with Metro in Dino actress Sara Ali Khan, has the full name Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa. Apart from being a supermodel, actor, and MMA fighter, he also belongs to a political family. He has worked as an assistant director in the Bollywood film 'Singh is Bliing'.

Talking about Sara Ali Khan's work front, she was last seen in 'Metro In Dino', which was released on July 4, 2025. According to IMDb, her upcoming projects include 'Vvan - Force of the Forrest' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh 2'.

